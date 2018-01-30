Dakota Johnson Didn't Mean to Stir Up Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie Drama at the Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 5:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton, Prince William

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Blake Lively, The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively's Movie The Rhythm Section Shuts Down Production Indefinitely Due to Her Hand Injury

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Are Nikki Bella & John Cena Calling Off Their Wedding?! Watch a Dramatic First Look at Total Bellas Season 3

Dakota Johnson is dishing about that Golden Globes moment.

At the 2018 Golden Globes earlier this month, Dakota was seated at the same table as Angelina Jolie. And when Jennifer Aniston took the stage at the award show, Dakota was spotted glancing over at Angelina. Instagram account @obviousbutamazing posted the photo, which then went viral.

On Monday evening, Dakota was a guest on The Tonight Show and host Jimmy Fallon asked her about the awkward moment.

"Jennifer Aniston was on stage talking and then here's you and you're just staring at Angelina Jolie's reaction," Jimmy said as he showed Dakota the photo.

Read

Timothée Chalamet Recalls Meeting Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes: Which Side Are We On?

A post shared by @obviousbutamazing on

Dakota then pointed out that Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, also appears to be looking at Angelina in the photo.

"Yeah but so is Armie's wife," Dakota laughed. "I'm not the only one, Elizabeth is like very blatantly looking at her. She's like, 'What is she gonna do?' And I was trying to be sly about it."

She then told Jimmy that she doesn't think she was actually looking at Angelina, because if you look closely at the photo her eyes are angled in another direction.

So who was she really looking at? The Stranger Things cast!

Dakota was also seated next to Timothée Chalamet at the award show, who recently recalled meeting both Angelina and Jennifer that night. See what he had to say about the meetings HERE.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Angelina Jolie , Jennifer Aniston , Apple News , Top Stories , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , The Tonight Show
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.