Kate Middleton and Prince William demonstrated their athletic abilities on Tuesday when they competed in a hockey shootout as part of their royal tour of Sweden.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an outdoor skating rink at Vasaparken park in Stockholm to learn about the sport band hockey. According to Kensington Palace, the sport dates back to 1813 and is one of the most popular sports in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the U.S.

Once they arrived, the royals visited with young players to hear more about the sport. Then, it was time to put their own skills to the test.

Taking an athletic stance, Kate slammed the ball into the goal. However, her husband ended up winning their friendly face-off. According to BBC News, William scored two goals while Kate scored one. Still, Kate may be the more athletic one in the family. Over the years, the royal has tried everything from sailing and archery to field hockey and rock climbing.