The Bachelor Recap: Bowling Alley Blues

Congratulations to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the latest great place to fall in love.

"Tons of water, tons of boardwalks, palm trees," as Chelsea, newest employee of the Ft. Lauderdale tourism department, described it. "It's amazing."

"I've seen relationships form in front of my very eyes over a day, so I could only imagine what one day would do in Ft. Lauderdale," added other newest employee of the Ft. Lauderdale tourism department, Kendall.

Tonight's episode of The Bachelor began with Arie in a convertible, cruising down a beachy Floridian street on his way to pick up one of his many girlfriends. That one turned out to be Chelsea, who just couldn't wait for Arie to get to know Chelsea, not just The Mom that he knows her to be.