Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Isabella Evelyn Bass, they announced on social media.

The couple took to Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to share little Isabella's birth story. Evan praised his wife, "You were a bass, baller, owned the whole experience, killed it!" as he held the newborn in his arms.

He added in a statement to People, "It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly's water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday! Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her."

This is Waddell's first child, however, Baby Bella joins big brothers Nathan, Liam and Ensley—Bass' three sons from a previous relationship.