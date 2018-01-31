When Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for the first time together last month on Christmas, the world was introduced to a brand new fab four.

For years, Harry has been the most famous third wheel in the world as he undertook countless public appearances alongside his older brother and sister-in-law. So to finally witness Princess Diana's younger son strolling happily alongside his future wife sent the crowds at Sandringham into a frenzy.

The significance of the moment was bigger than simply Harry being allowed to fulfill his mother's wishes and marry for love (unlike previous generations in the House of Windsor). It also showed that his new fiancée, Meghan, has a strong support network by her side to help her adapt to the unique challenges joining the royal family will inevitably bring.

Which is where Kate comes in.