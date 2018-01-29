Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and More Dazzle at Black Panther Premiere

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 8:04 PM

Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Black Panther premiere

King T'Challa has come to Hollywood!

A little over two weeks ahead of the film's release, the cast of Black Panther has hit up Hollywood for the movie's star-studded premiere.

On Monday night, the action-packed flick's director Ryan Coogler joined some of the film's stars, which include Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Guria, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown and Andy Serkis, who descended upon Tinsel Town for the red carpet event.

Marvel's highly anticipated new movie follows T'Challa (Boseman), who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king after the death of his father. Inevitably, he is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of his people and the world in jeopardy. T'Challa must face Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Jordan), a Wakandan exile turned American black-ops soldier, who is hell-bent on overthrowing T'Challa's reign.

Black Panther opens February 16.

Lupita Nyong'o on Black Panther: African People Are in Charge of Their Own Destiny

Check out all the fab fashions on the red carpet...

Angela Bassett, Black Panther premiere

Angela Bassett

Wearing a fabulous fringe design, the scene-stealing actress was more than mellow in yellow at the film's premiere at the Dolby Theater on Jan. 29.

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther premiere

Chadwick Boseman

The film's lead turned heads with a gold-and-black top and black pants at the Dolby Theatre on Jan. 29.

David Oyelowo, Black Panther premiere

David Oyelowo

Attending the star-studded event, the Oscar-nominated actor is wearing a colorful African ensemble, which he paired with velvet loafers.

Cobie Smulders, Black Panther premiere

Cobie Smulders

The former How I Met Your Mother star dazzled in a glittering gown in Hollywood.

Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther premiere

Lupita Nyong'o

The film's star goes for a regal purple, jewel-encrusted gown and absolutely slays on the red carpet.

Danai Gurira, Black Panther premiere

Danai Gurira

Actress wears a striking pink design to the Hollywood premiere.

Yara Shahidi, Black Panther premiere

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star dons an African-print dress for the premiere of the Marvel movie.

Rhenzy Feliz, Black Panther premiere

Rhenzy Feliz

Actor attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's Black Panther at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Boseman and Gurira's characters will return in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering May 4.

 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

