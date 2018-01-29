Kim Kardashian Goes on Topless NSFW Instagram Spree

Kim Kardashian's never been one to hold back and today she let her fingers do the talking—or the posting on Monday with a slew of racy social media pics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was rocking a controversial braided hairstyle, got down and dirty when she posted several NSFW photos in a brief span of time showing off the mother of three's much-talked-about form on Instagram.

One of the Instagram pics in the six-photo spree, which appear to be shot by photographer Marcus Hyde, shows the superstar personality atop a bed wearing a white Henley t-shirt and skimpy white thong.

The caption for the image says, "Bo West," which appears to be a reference to Bo Derek's legendary hairstyle in the 1979 film, 10.

Continuing to pump up the shock factor, Kardashian then posted a topless shot of her indoors, wearing only her tiny thong and a fur coat.