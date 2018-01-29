Fuller House Renewed for Season 4

Get ready for even more time spent with the Tanner-Fullers!
E! News has confirmed that Netflix has renewed Fuller House, their wildly successful spinoff series to TGIF staple Full House, for a fourth season. The decision comes just a month after the second half of season three premiered. And we're so thankful it did because we needed to see where things go after the season three finale revealed—spoiler alert!—that Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) had successfully become pregnant with Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her brother Jimmy's (Adam Hagenbuch) baby. That means that we have a season of a pregnant Gibbler to look forward to!
Netflix
Heading into season four, the show will be leaning into its nostalgia factor even more now that Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) are all moving back to San Francisco, making their pop-ins at the ol' Tanner-Fuller house much more organic.
"It got to be really repetitive for me every time the dads or Becky would show up. We've had to bring them in with suitcases and reasons for them being there and it got to be the same thing over and over. I'm looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it," series creator Jeff Franklin told TVLine late last year. "It's going to feel much more normal to have them back in town. It depends on how many episodes their schedule allows and how much Netflix orders. But hopefully we'll see more of them, not less."
Fuller House also stars Candace Cameron Bure, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao, and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.
Fuller House will return later this year on Netflix.