Chrissy Teigen Jokes That Luna's Always a ''Cranky Butthead'' at Night

Chrissy Teigen may be pregnant but that doesn't mean she doesn't love a good date night with her main man John Legend.
The adorable twosome stepped out on Saturday night for a fun time on the town, attending Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala honoring Jay-Z, which was held in New York City for the first time in 15 years.
While arriving to the star-studded bash, the pregnant model, who just revealed she's having a baby boy, and the "All of Me" singer chatted with E!'s Sibley Scoles and talked about how little Luna Stephens is taking to the Big Apple. Turns out—Luna loves it and is living her best life !
The proud papa gushed, "[Luna] loves it here. She doesn't know we used to live here, but she seems right at home."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Sibley then asked if pajama-clad Luna, who was caught adorably walking down the stairs with her dad before the bash, had a hard time when her parents left for the night.
"She is always sad when we leave. She throws a little fit," admitted John.
Chrissy, who donned a custom-made Jonathan Simkhai gown, chimed in, "But it's also because its late at night and she's just a cranky butt head at nighttime."
John hopped in, "She gets tired at night so everything gets worse."
The funny lady added that the bad mood is merely fleeting, "As soon as the door closes, she forgets us. She's moved on to something else."
It's been a big weekend for the twosome in NYC. On Sunday night, the couple hit up the 2018 Grammy Awards together and had quite the time, even though they dipped out of the lengthy award show early to get some much needed rest.
Looks like Luna's going to live her best life as a big sister to a baby bro!