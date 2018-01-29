Storm Chasers Star Joel Taylor Laid to Rest in Oklahoma

Family and friends gathered Monday to honor the life of Storm Chasers star Joel Taylor, who died one week ago while traveling aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

Taylor, 38, was laid to rest following a funeral at the First Baptist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma, the Martin-Duggar Funeral Home confirmed to E! News. The meteorologist's co-star Reed Timmer shared on Twitter that the Dominator 1—the storm-chasing vehicle used by Taylor and featured in the popular Discovery Channel series—would be present for the services.

His family confirmed to ABC News late last week that his body was on its way to Oklahoma from Puerto Rico after an autopsy was conducted. Taylor's cause of death is currently unknown, though TMZ cites law enforcement sources who say he died from a suspected drug overdose.