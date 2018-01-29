Tina Knowles Throws Shade at the Grammys After Jay-Z Loses in Every Category

Tina Knowles has some things to say about the 2018 Grammys.

Beyoncé's mom took to social media on Monday to share a picture of her daughter and son-in-law Jay-Z dressed up for Sunday's award show. "Last night at the Fammys oops sorry I mean Grammys must have been a Freudian slip," she captioned the Instagram post, which has since been deleted, along with a smiling emoji.

This post comes after Jay-Z, who had been nominated for eight awards, lost in every category on Sunday. The "Family Feud" rapper had the most nominations of all the musical artists at the 2018 Grammys but unfortunately he didn't end up winning.

Many Jay-Z fans also took to social media after the award show on Sunday to share their thoughts on the Grammys, with some Twitter users even suggesting a Grammys boycott.

Jay-Z attended the show on Sunday with Bey and their daughter, Blue Ivy. And he appeared to have a great time greeting fellow artists like Cardi B, Lorde and Sting.

What do you think about the Instagram post? Sound off in the comments!

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.

