Tom Hanks is taking on another big role for a real-life character.

According to Variety, the 61-year-old actor is slated to play the iconic television personality Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic, You Are My Friend.

TriStar Pictures landed the worldwide film, which was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, and Diary of a Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller will oversee the film.

"I'm thrilled to be making 'You Are My Friend,'" Heller said in a statement to the publication. "The script knocked me out with its message of kindness and its exploration of the human spirit. As a mother, I am so inspired by the teachings of Fred Rogers and as a human I am in awe of his life's work."