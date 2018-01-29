Rose McGowan & Asia Argento Compare Their Stories of Sexual Assault on CITIZEN ROSE: ''You Are an Incredibly Brave Soul''
She will not be silenced.
On the two-hour premiere of E!'s new five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE, former actress turned activist Rose McGowan is determined to speak her truth. Rose takes to the streets and has an encounter with a stranger that leads them both to further understanding of abuse and power.
"I've never understood guys who do that. You know? What fun is that? There's no romance in that," the stranger tells Rose. "But you know something is wrong with them because in a normal mind you don't associate dominance or hurting someone with romance."

Rose wants to get one thing straight: It's never about sex, it's about power. "It's not romance. It's completely about power, it's not even about sex at all," Rose shares. "I hate calling it a sex crime because it isn't. It's all about domination."
After the two finish their intense discussion, Rose shares with the man a New York Times article written about her. "I didn't notice they had the quote above it," Rose shares about the piece. "'I have been harassed, I have been maligned, and you know what? I'm just like you.'"
Before the two part ways, the man tells Rose he's happy to have met her. "I'm glad you came too," she shares. "You made my heart happy."
