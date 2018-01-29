Former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson says she has hung up her dancing shoes for good.
The dancer and her husband, Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, confirmed her pregnancy with an adorable sonogram shared to Instagram in December, with her little one giving the thumbs up to the doctors. The fitness guru is now six months along and modelling a little baby bump, telling E! News at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala over the weekend, "We are in the home-stretch now."
She and her hubby plan on keeping the sex of the babies a surprise for the time being, but Johnson said the pregnancy is a "miracle."
John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA
"Obviously, I am going to have my hands full—definitely for the first three months or so," John said. But she doesn't plan on letting that stop her. In her spare time, the mommy-to-be plans to work on her fitness studio from home—when the twins give her the time, of course.
As for her plans for the future, the Aussie said she has "hung up my dance shoes for good now." And while she doesn't plan on returning to compete for the coveted mirror ball, the blonde bombshell, who once filled in for DWTS co-host Erin Andrews, did add, "I'd love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something."
It is no wonder the star would love to return to the ABC show, as she did meet her entrepreneur husband while they were partners in Season 20. It was only a year later that they married in a star studded wedding at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.
This is Johnson's first child, but the star will surely get a helping hand from Herjavec, who has three children from his previous marriage.
Congratulations to the happy couple!