Donald Glover Confirms He's Retiring the Stage Name Childish Gambino at the Grammys 2018

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend Pre-Grammy Bash

Did Keith Urban Know Nicole Kidman Would Win So Many Awards?

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Despite being announced as Childish Gambino ahead of his performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards last night, Donald Glover is still planning to retire his stage name. 

The actor and musician chatted about his moniker backstage after his soulful Grammys performance and confirmed he won't be going by Childish Gambino for much longer.

"I stand by that," Glover, 34, said of his name change. "I'm making another project right now. I like endings. I think they are important to progress."

He also discussed his moving performance of "Terrified" from his Grammy-nominated album Awaken My Love.

"We made something that felt good," Glover said. "It's nice just to be part of a moment culturally."

Photos

Grammys 2018 After-Party Pics

The performance was, in fact, pretty legendary.

He was joined on-stage by JD McCrary, who will be voicing young Simba with Glover voicing adult Simba in the upcoming, highly-anticipated Lion King remake.

Host James Corden perfectly summed up what everyone was feeling following their performance: "If he wasn't so talented, lovable and damn charismatic, you'd find him really annoying." 

LOL!

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Glover , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.