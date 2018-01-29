Everything old is new again in the world of television.

As the TV landscape continues to change thanks to new platforms for content popping up on what feels like a daily basis, now more than ever networks at turning to known names—both stars and established properties—to cut through the clutter. The 2018-2019 pilot season has just begun and there are already half a dozen remakes and revivals in contention for series orders.

CBS, already the home to remakes of Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and SWAT, is in the lead with three. The network recently announced pilots for new takes on the classic police drama Tom Selleck's Magnum P.I. and Cagney & Lacey. Selleck is already on the network, starring in Blue Bloods. A revival of Murphy Brown has already received a 13-episode order with original series creator Diane English and star Candice Bergen.