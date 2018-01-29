When Justin Timberlake takes the stage in Minneapolis for the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, as with most things in his career, he has one very important person to thank: Michael Jackson.

In fact, every music superstar who's been drafted to take the stage for what is arguably one of the biggest concerts in the entire world since the King of Pop brought the Rose Bowl to its feet on January 31 at Super Bowl XXVII owes Jackson a debt of gratitude. Why, you ask? Because 25 years ago, MJ single-handledly turned the halftime show into a thing, a spectacle capable of drawing in more viewers than the game itself. Without him, the Super Bowl would merely be an opportunity to see some neat new commercials punctuated by an arduous and entirely too long game of keep away. (We kid. Kinda.)