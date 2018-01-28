The night's big winner Bruno Mars may have looked like he had the best time at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but it's quite possible that someone just a tad bit smaller than him actually had the best night ever—and that someone is Pink's and Carey Hart's daughter, Willow Hart.

Earlier in the night, Pink shared with E! that she'd brought her mother, her husband and their daughter with her for support (baby Jameson was left at home).

"It's a family affair," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

And it certainly was! The 6-year-old took to the red carpet with her famous parents and had a grand old time hobnobbing with her idols, getting a piggyback from her mom and having a tuutu-terrific time!