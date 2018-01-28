It's a boy!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on their way to an amazing 2018. The couple who revealed late last year that they were expecting their first child, just announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy to join big sister Luna Stephens.

"Mama and her baby boy," Chrissy announced via Instagram. The couple attended the 2018 Grammy awards together in New York City earlier in the evening and Chrissy and her bump looked amazing on the red carpet. Even though they ended up leaving the event early to get some much deserved rest. Congrats to the happy parents!