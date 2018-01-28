Lorde Wore a Literal Essay to the Grammys & Matched With a Flask

Leave it to Lorde to take it there.

While the 2018 Grammys proved to be a stage for politically charged statements (see: Joy Villa's pro-life gown), the "Royals" singer made the message behind her ensemble a little clearer…as in, she actually wrote it out for viewers to read. On the back of the New Zealander's beautiful, voluminous Maison Valentino dress was a piece of paper that read:

"Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Opposition indentifies and isolates the enemy. Conflict of interest must be seen for what it is. Do not support palliative gestures; they confuse the people and delay the inevitable confrontation. Delay is not tolerated for it jeopardizes the well-being of the majority. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."