The moment we've all been waiting for!

Music's royal family wasn't about to let their patriarch enjoy the 2018 Grammys solo, now were they? After much anticipation, Beyoncéand Blue Ivy Carter were spotted sitting in the front row of Madison Square Garden next to Jay-Z.

The mother-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, and appeared to sneak in just before Cardi B and Bruno Mars hit the stage with an unforgettable performance of "Finesse."

Queen Bey made a statement in a custom, black velvet gown with thigh-high splits by Nicolas Jebron, accessorized with a fashion forward hat, angular sunglasses and Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that grazed her neckline. Ever the budding fashionista, Blue sported an all-white ensemble and sparkly silver shoes complete with a bedazzled black clutch.