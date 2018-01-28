Cardi B Is Living Her Best Life at the 2018 Grammys

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 7:26 PM

Cardi B had a great time at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was nominated for two awards at the ceremony and even though she didn't take home the awards, she still appeared to have a blast at the show. Cardi B was accompanied to the show by her sister Hennessy Carolina and the duo posed on the red carpet together. "LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM," Cardi B captioned a photo of herself with her sister on the red carpet.

She also shared a video on Instagram on Sunday of her reaction to receiving a note from Bono!

"Oh my God, I got a f--king note from Bono," Cardi B said. "He knows me!"

Take a look at Cardi B's time at the 2018 Grammys below!

Branded: Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Family Time

Cardi B attended the ceremony with her sister, Hennessy Carolina. 

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Feeling Good

Cardi B told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!" She then said, "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

"Finesse" Performance

Cardi B took the stage with Bruno Mars to perform their hit song, "Finesse."

Cardi B., Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Strike a Pose

Cardi B and Bruno Mars strike a pose at the ceremony.

Jay Z, Cardi B, 2018, Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Chatting With Jay-Z

Cardi B and Jay-Z were photographed sharing a laugh at the show.

Cardi B, 2018 Grammys

Instagram

Bono!

Cardi B revealed she received a surprise note from Bono on Sunday.

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards

CBS

Spoken Word Auditions

Cardi B, John Legend and Hilary Clinton were among the stars who participated in Fire and Fury spoken word auditions during the show.

Photos

Cardi B at the 2018 Grammys

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

