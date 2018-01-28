Ed Sheeran Skips 2018 Grammys, Wins Best Pop Solo Performance

Ed Sheeran wasn't at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.

The singer won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday's ceremony for his song "Shape of You," but he wasn't there to accept his award at the show. Ed was up against Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft," Kesha's, "Praying," Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" and Pink's "What About Us" for the award.

Ed's manager shared on Twitter back in December that he wouldn't be attending the show. "No, you wont see us there," he tweeted.

It's been an exciting couple of months for him. He recently announced on Instagram that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.