Ed Sheeran Skips 2018 Grammys, Wins Best Pop Solo Performance

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars Wins Record of the Year, Thanks Longtime Girlfriend Jessica Caban at 2018 Grammys

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn

INFphoto.com

Ed Sheeran wasn't at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.

The singer won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday's ceremony for his song "Shape of You," but he wasn't there to accept his award at the show. Ed was up against Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft," Kesha's, "Praying," Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" and Pink's "What About Us" for the award.

Ed's manager shared on Twitter back in December that he wouldn't be attending the show. "No, you wont see us there," he tweeted.

It's been an exciting couple of months for him. He recently announced on Instagram that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Read

Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he shared with his Instagram followers. Days later, Cherry was photographed wearing her engagement ring while in London.

Congratulations to Ed!

After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Ed Sheeran , Apple News , Top Stories , Awards
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.