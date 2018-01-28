5 Things You Didn't Know About Lady Gaga's Grammy Awards 2018 Style

Mother Monster made a stunning appearance at the Grammy Awards 2018.

In a custom Armani Privé gown, Lady Gaga glided onto the carpet with an assistant ready to perfectly lay out the train, so everyone could see the glory of the dress. And then, we basked in it. From the waist up, the dress is sheer with black lace atop a cream undergarment, which paired well with the white roses that are pinned to the shoulders.

These obvious details are enough to make her look a long-lasting red carpet memory. However, as the night went on, new information regarding the "Joanne" singer continued to roll in. There is much more to her Grammys look than meets the eye.