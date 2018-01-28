Lady Gaga Performs Powerful and Heartbreaking Rendition of "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" During 2018 Grammys
Pink is sharing more details on her emotional encounter with a fellow mom at a grocery store.
The "What About Us" singer stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before Sunday's 2018 Grammys and talked about her "teary" meeting. Last month, Pink pleaded with fellow moms on Twitter to "give ourselves and each other a break" after meeting a fellow mom in a grocery store.
"She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy," Pink said. "And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot."
A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I?m not afraid to fuck up in public. We cried together. It?s so hard. Y?all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.— P!nk (@Pink) December 28, 2017
"And I was like, 'Yeah I guess I do,'" Pink continued. "I just, you know, life is hard."
She then added, "She finds strength in knowing that someone like me is out there screwing it all up too."
Before exiting the interview, Pink shared that her mother, her husband and their daughter Willow were all there with her on the red carpet.
"It's a family affair," she told Seacrest.
After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.