Lady Gaga Performs Powerful and Heartbreaking Rendition of "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" During 2018 Grammys
And another red carpet!
It wouldn't be the 2018 Grammys without a totally twinning, red carpet appearance by super dad DJ Khaled and his mini-me son Asahd, who both rocked out in matching red velvet suits.
The music man, who said he was "switching up to another suit" for his "Wild Thoughts" Grammys performance with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and his 1-year-old son stopped by to talk to E!'s Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet and the too-cute pair spread some seriously positive vibes on Sunday night in New York City.
"Me and Asahd have been in the studio cooking on a lot of great things and if you all know me well, I'm the king of the anthems."
While on the red carpet, Seacrest posed the DJ a question from a fan, "If you weren't' a musician what your Plan B be?"
DJ Khaled said, "There's never a Plan B. There's always a Plan A. I'll be great...whatever it is and I continue being great. I will be grateful."
"I encourage everyone out there—do stuff that you love to do and I love being a father, I love doing music, I love life," said the proud papa.
When asked about whether or not the stylish little man is going on tour with his dad, the "I'm the One" entertainer said that Asahd "going to pop in and out of the tour" because the baby boy is doing "big things" and has "his own schedule."
Of course, he is! The 1-year-old baby mogul is already a music producer!
For tonight's show, The Late Late Show's James Cordenis hosting the rockin' award show, which has moved from its home base of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in 15 years.
A-list musicians and industry stars will gather to celebrate the best work of 2017 and vie for the chance to take home a trophy in one of 84 categories.
Before today, Jay-Z has already nabbed 21 Grammys over his career, but he may be adding a few more to his shelf tonight. With eight nods, the 4:44 rapper has the most nominations . However, rapper Kendrick Lamar and R&B singer Bruno Mars are close on his tail. The "HUMBLE." rapper has seven nomswhile the "24K Magic" singer scored six. All three are in the running for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
But the Grammys aren't just about who takes home the golden gramophone, they're also about the star-studded performances and mind-bending collaborations. Pink, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are just some of the artists set to take the stage.
SZA, Sting and Childish Gambino, who already won a Grammy tonight, are scheduled to perform, as well.
To celebrate the big return to the Big Apple, there will be a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Broadway icon Patti LuPone and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will also perform.
