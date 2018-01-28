Lady Gaga Performs Powerful and Heartbreaking Rendition of "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" During 2018 Grammys
Hailee Steinfeld is ready to live it up in 2018!
After arriving at the Grammy Awards in New York City, the Pitch Perfect star was asked if fans can expect more new music or more movie rolls in the coming months. Her answer may surprise you.
"It goes back and forth so I'm incredibly lucky that I get to do both. I get to spend enough time with one that's enough to get me to go to the other for a while," Hailee told Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet. "Right now, the focus is music. I plan on having an album out this year that I'm very excited about and I feel honored to be a part of tonight."
In fact, the voice behind big hits including "Love Myself" and "Most Girls" is hitting the road this summer with Charlie Puth.
When asked what fans can expect, Hailee teased that new music will likely be heard on the tour.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
"The new music is being worked on so that will dictate the show," she shared with fans. "I'm very much looking forward to what that will be."
And for those who love seeing Hailee on the big screen including roles in True Grit and The Edge of Seventeen, the 21-year-old assures fans that she's not done acting just yet.
"As of right now, in terms of the movies, nothing is set in stone," Hailee shared. "I recently bought myself a camera and I downloaded Final Cut and figured out how to edit. I love the idea of really sharing the real behind the scenes and what goes down."
Find out if Hailee and Charlie are heading to your city here.
After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.