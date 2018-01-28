Rose McGowan Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $1.9 Million

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

Rose McGowan is headed for a change...

E! News can confirm that McGowan's Hollywood Hills home is on the market. The contemporary house, which is priced at $1.9 million, is situated above Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills and went on the market earlier this month, according to Variety.

The actress, whose docu-series Citizen Rose debuts next week on E!, bought the 1960s hillside home in late 2011 for $1.39 million.

The modern, four-bedroom, three-bathroom listing has two floors in the 2,923-square-foot home.

There is a two-story set of windows that shows a foyer with a set of wide stairs. The listing says that the house is a "mid-century modern Hollywood Hills home with a groovy vibe." 

The former Charmed star's lower level entry has a switchback floating staircase, which is flanked by a street-level two-car garage. There's also a bedroom/den and adjoining bathroom.

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

The house features a spacious living room with wood floors and a hearth fireplace. The open home has a shared dining room. The dining area opens into the kitchen, which has a wide center island. The kitchen also features white cabinetry, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

On the upper floor, there are two bedrooms, one of which opens into the backyard via a glass door.The bedrooms share a bathroom and have double-sink vanity. There's a travertine lined combination bathtub/shower.

 

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

Rose McGowan, house, real estate

Douglas Elliman

According to the listing, the master bedroom has "ample closet space and a luxurious bath with separate tub and shower."

There's a concrete terrace which showcases a lounge area, complete with fire pit and an al fresco covered dining area. The area is perfect for entertaining.

There's also a hot tub that shows the canyon's view.

The house has been designed for indoor/outdoor California living.

Tracy Tutor Maltas of Douglas Elliman is the property's listing agent.

Watch the premiere of E!'s five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.

