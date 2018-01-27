They've had their ups, their downs and their infidelities, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still crazy in love, and there's a reason for that—they fought for it...

On tonight's first episode of the Van Jones Show on CNN, Hova stops by for a candid interview with the host and reveals what it was like to go through their marriage troubles, but come out stronger.

On the program, Jones asks the rapper, who confessed to his infidelities in his 2018 Grammy nominated album 4:44, why they decided to stay together, unlike so many other famous couples, who split over similar reasons.

Jones said, "What is about this marriage that's so special that you would fight this hard to save it?"

"That's my soul mate. It's the person I love," said the music man. "If you haven't experienced love or don't understand it or you don't have the tools to move forward then you are going to have complications. Period."

The rapper added that part of the reason that they wanted to stay married as that they wanted to break the cycle of the past.

"You can either address it or you pretend until it blows up at some point," said the hitmaker. "For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family to give our kids a different outcome—to break that cycle for black men and women."