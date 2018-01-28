Scott Baio has taken to Facebook Live to address and deny accusations of molestation made by his former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the 46-year-old actress claimed on Saturday that the 57-year-old actor "molested" her repeatedly from the time she was 14 until she was 17.

The tweets began, "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep."

The former Baywatch star also refered to herself as a "molested child" and that the alleged abuse had happened at the ages of 14, 15, 16 and 17.

In reaction to one twitter commenter, she wrote,"What is ur explanation for him fingering me at age 14?"

Baio's wife, Renee Baio, responded by tweeting Eggert that her husband's legal team had served Eggert with two cease-and-desist letters.

Then Baio tweeted, "I'm about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies! #NicoleEggert."

In a surprising move, Baio and his wife, who could be heard off camera, directly addressed the claims to the camera on Facebook Live.

The actor-turned-reality star said, "I'm here today to talk about some allegations that have been made against me that aren't true by somebody named Nicole Eggert. The reason I'm doing Facebook Live is because nobody can edit me, nobody can change what I said. These are my words. And what I'm telling you is the truth."