Inside the Fabulous Life of Mindy Kaling's Daughter Katherine Kaling

Mindy Kaling's newborn daughter may only be six weeks old, but that doesn't mean her life isn't already absolutely fabulous!

Last month, E! News has exclusively learned that the 38-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine Kaling, on Dec. 15. Since then the funny lady has been able to shower her first-born baby with love, some pretty cool presents and some pretty cool people.

Let's take a walk through her fab life...

A Library of Books: Mindy has written three books and a play called Matt and Ben, and her friend/ex-boyfriend BJ Novak has also written two popular children's books, The Book With No Pictures and One More Thing—so the little lady is sure to have some good reads!