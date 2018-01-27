Tyler Baltierra Slams Catelynn Lowell Cheating Rumors

Tyler Baltierra isn't about to let you call him a cheater!

On Saturday, the Teen Mom star hopped on Twitter after he believed that Twitter user @entylawyer had accused him of cheating on wife Catelynn Lowell, who has gone back to treatment for a second time in recent months to deal with past trauma.

On Saturday morning, Tyler wrote a post slamming the Twitter user for implying he'd been unfaithful to his longtime lady love.

Tyler wrote, "Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. @entylawyer here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence."

The user, who has described himself in his profile as. "A 300 pound entertainment lawyer who has been married six times, lives in his parent's basement and has an obsession with digging up celebrity dirt," responded quickly, "I haven't revealed anything about you in quite some time. You seem defensive though. Anything you care to share?"

Tyler bit back with an image of old tweet, "So what is this then? A "blind item" revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It's sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going...indulge me."

The 26-year-old wrote added that he had nothing to fear because he'd done nothing wrong.

"A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar. Not me, I'm marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about," tweeted the MTV star.