Jonas Brothers and Other Celebs Party at Pre-2018 Grammys Bashes

All three Jonas brothers and a slew of other celebs are celebrating 2018 Grammy Awards weekend in style.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas attended Republic Records' pre-Grammys party, in partnership with Cadillac, Ciroc and Barclays Center, at Cadillac House in New York City. Joe was accompanied by his fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, while Kevin was joined by wife Danielle Jonas.
The Jonas brothers' appearance at the bash comes amid weeks of rumors of a possible official reunion of their band the Jonas Brothers.
Other guests included Kendall Jenner and model pal Bella Hadid, who walked in holding hands, rapper Iggy Azalea, Hailey Baldwin, Hailee Steinfeld and Justine Skye.
They walked in around 10:45 p.m. He gave her a kiss on the cheek and introduced her to other guests, E! News has learned.
Before the party, all three Jonas brothers enjoyed a late dinner at the restaurant Mamo NYC, where Joe and Sophie had had their engagement party, a source told E! News exclusively. They sat in the back area and stayed for about two hours.
Joe and Sophie were adorable as they sat together. Kevin and Danielle showed some PDA. The group ordered all of Mamo's specials, such as the truffle pizza and pasta dishes, and left around 10.
Iggy, accompanied by a security guard, joined Nick midway through the meal and the two appeared to enjoy a friendly chat.
French Montana co-hosted the Global Citizen and TIDAL pre-Grammys party at the rooftop PH-D Lounge at Dream Downtown. The club was packed and filled with many Roc Nation employees and guests.
The 2018 Grammy Awards will be hosted by James Corden and will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
