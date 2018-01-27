7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Grammy Awards

Music's Biggest Night is almost here!
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards airs this Sunday night. Industry stars will gather to celebrate the best work of 2017 and vie for the chance to take home a trophy in one of 84 categories.
But the Grammys aren't just about the awards. They're also about the star-studded performances. Pink, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are all set to take the stage. SZA, Sting and Childish Gambino are scheduled to perform, as well.
The Recording Academy has already revealed this year's nominees (here's a reminder), but there's still so much more to know. Don't worry! We have your cheat sheet. Here's a list of seven key facts you need to know before the 2018 Grammys.
1. James Corden is the host
For the second year in a row, The Late Late Show host is serving as M.C. At this point, Corden is a hosting pro. In addition to running the 2017 Grammys, he hosted the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, as well as the 2016 Tony Awards.
2. The award show will take place in New York
After 15 long years, the Grammys are returning to the Big Apple. The award show has traditionally been held in Los Angeles. To celebrate the return, there will be a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Broadway icon Patti LuPone and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will also perform.
Getty Images
3. Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are in the lead
Jay-Z already has 21 Grammys but he may be adding a few more to his shelf. With eight nods, the "4:44" rapper has the most nominations of the night. However, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are close behind. The "HUMBLE" rapper has seven nominations while the "24K Magic" singer enters the ceremony with six. All three are in the running for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
4. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran head into the night with two nods each
Both Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran dropped popular albums in 2017. Swift released Reputation while Sheeran debuted ÷. So, fans were surprised when they each received two nods. Sheeran is in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. However, he didn't receive a nomination for Album of the Year like he did with X or a nomination for Record of the Year like he did with "Thinking Out Loud."
As for Swift, she's up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her Fifty Shades Darker song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn Malik. She's also in the running for Best Country Song for "Better Man," which she wrote for Little Big Town.
Swift's album release date is one reason she's not nominated in more categories. The singer dropped her album Nov. 10, 2017. To be eligible for a 2018 Grammy, it had to be released between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017. However, her song "Look What You Made Me Do," which was released in August, was eligible. Don't worry, Swifties! Her album will be eligible for the 2019 Grammys.
Getty Images
5. Star-studded collaborations will be in full force
In addition to the awards, the Grammys will feature a number of incredible collaborations. Kendrick Lamar will take the stage with U2 and Dave Chapelle for the opening act. Viewers can also expect to see Miley Cyrus sing with Elton John, Bruno Mars perform with Cardi B and DJ Khaled perform with Rihanna. Furthermore, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will perform with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Their song "1-800-273-8255" is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Getty Images
6. There will be a few newbies
For a few artists, this Sunday marks their official Grammy debut. First-time nominee Alessia Cara is up for four nominations while Grammy newbies Khalid and SZA are each in the running for five. Cardi B, Logic, Julia Michaels and Kesha are also up for two awards each.
7. It all begins Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT
Don't have a seat reserved at Madison Square Garden? No problem! Viewers can tune into the big show Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
