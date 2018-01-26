Jonas Brothers Continue Fueling Reunion Rumors With New Photo

Kevin Jonas got fans "Burnin' Up" when he shared a mysterious photo of him and his brothers, Joe Jonasand Nick Jonas, engaged in a deep conversation.

Rumors of a potential reunion between the boy band have been running wild since The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti alerted fans of the fact that the Jonas Brother's official Instagram was reactivated.

And now it seems that Kevin could be hinting that those rumors are true with his caption-less post to Instagram.

The group officially broke up in 2013 and in an interview with Good Morning America, Kevin explained, "I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it's time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end."