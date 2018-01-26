Jonas Brothers Continue Fueling Reunion Rumors With New Photo

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 5:27 PM

Kevin Jonas got fans "Burnin' Up" when he shared a mysterious photo of him and his brothers, Joe Jonasand Nick Jonas, engaged in a deep conversation.

Rumors of a potential reunion between the boy band have been running wild since The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti alerted fans of the fact that the Jonas Brother's official Instagram was reactivated.

And now it seems that Kevin could be hinting that those rumors are true with his caption-less post to Instagram.

The group officially broke up in 2013 and in an interview with Good Morning America, Kevin explained, "I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it's time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end."

Nick later revealed in an interview on Watch What Happens Live! that he not only initiated the dismemberment of the band, but that he was the entire reason why the group broke up. Of course, he said, "It was very challenging for a little while," but he thinks they "all grew from it."

Five years later, Joe has found major success with his band, DNCE, in addition to Nick, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for his song "Home" from the animated comedy, Ferdinand.

Meanwhile, Kevin has been busy raising his daughters Valentina and Elena with wife Danielle Jonas.

This picture has us hoping we won't have to wait until the "Year 3000" to see the JoBros reunite.

What do you think about the rumors? Sound off in the comments below!

