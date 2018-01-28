Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Both Attend the Grammys 2018

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted at the same event for the second night in a row.

In case you missed it, the rumored couple were photographed cozying up during Clive Davis' 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala last night. The photos made headlines as Foxx and Holmes have kept their rumored romance out of the spotlight for years.

In fact, Holmes actually tried to avoid attention by switching seats at one point during the party—something Davis actually called out.

"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," Davis told People magazine. He then reportedly added, "If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"