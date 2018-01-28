Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Both Attend the Grammys 2018

Getty Images
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted at the same event for the second night in a row.
In case you missed it, the rumored couple were photographed cozying up during Clive Davis' 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala last night. The photos made headlines as Foxx and Holmes have kept their rumored romance out of the spotlight for years.
In fact, Holmes actually tried to avoid attention by switching seats at one point during the party—something Davis actually called out.
"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," Davis told People magazine. He then reportedly added, "If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"
Things were only heightened when we learned both of them also attended the 2018 Grammy Awards tonight.
Though they were photographed separately, we still couldn't help but wonder if they attended the show together.
According to an insider, the rumored couple—who were first reported to be dating in 2013—are "happy and very much in love."
The source added, "He adores her. They are still going to keep their relationship on the low but you may see more random outings with them going forward."
Of course, this isn't the first time they've been spotted together—or at least in close proximity.
The pair was seen attending an event at the Privé Revaux Eyewear's flagship in New York back in December. That same month, Holmes joined Foxx for his 50th birthday celebration.
