That's right, the 2018 Grammys are set to air this Sunday from Madison Square Garden. James Corden will be hosting and many nominated musicians and presenters are anticipated to wear white roses on the red carpet in support of the Time's Up initiative. Before the big awards show happens, all the A-list nominees and celeb presenters will be hitting the red carpet to talk to E!

Tune into E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Grammy Awards show starting at 3:30p.m. ET/12:30p.m. PT. As the stars get ready to step onto the carpet, join hosts Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski, and Erin Lim, along with Liz Hernandez and Sibley Scoles from the E! newsdesk with special appearances by Face Forward's Patrick Starrr and style expert Tiffany Reid as they provide viewers with the ultimate guide to the Grammys through extensive entertainment insight and style scoop to prepare pop culture fans for the music industry's most highly anticipated night.