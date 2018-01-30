What's the harm in a little white lie?

On Wednesday's season finale of Total Divas, Lana wants to get some extra training with Nattie Neidhart's husband T.J., and apparently Nattie doesn't want that to happen. "I'm back in the gym with T.J. and his face looks clear and glowing, his hands look great," Lana shares. "Even though Nattie just told me that her husband has chicken pox so don't train with him."

Uh-oh. Looks like Nattie has been caught in a bit of a lie. "Nattie is such a liar. I just don't understand why Nattie would say that," Lana reveals. "But I want to train with T.J. 'cause T.J.'s one of the best." Luckily, T.J. didn't let their feud get in the way of being a great trainer.