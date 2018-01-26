EXCLUSIVE!

Ashley Graham Dishes on Making "Bold" Career Moves and Reveals Her Celeb Inspiration

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stevie Nicks, MusiCares

Stevie Nicks Gets Emotional When Remembering Tom Petty Ahead of 2018 Grammys

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum Talks ''Nerve-Wracking'' Lip Sync Battle Dance for Channing Tatum

Ashley Graham would love to have a talk show just like Oprah Winfrey did.

The stunning model talked to E! News about her career during an exclusive Revlon makeup demo on Thursday, where she did her own makeup using products like Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara and the Revlon Colorstay lip liner.

"In my career I've had to make bold moves along the way," Graham shared during the interview with us. "Now looking back on it, saying yes to the TED talk was a really big, bold move for me because I was frightened. It was my very first major public speaking event."

Graham also said that moving agencies was a major move for her career-wise as well.

Read

Gal Gadot & Ashley Graham Share Confidence-Boosting Beauty Secrets

"Moving agencies was a big deal because I was agent-less for about six months and those were the agents who told me, 'You will never be on the covers and this is just not a place for curvy women in high fashion,''' Graham explained. "And to go into an agency that had never even handled curvy women was a whole new hurdle."

Graham has already accomplished so much in her career thus far, but she has many more goals she'd like to achieve in the years ahead...like having a talk show!

"You know what the Ashley Graham Show is coming! I've already had a couple of amazing offers, so it's in the works," Graham said. She later added, "Gayle King has turned into a great friend and she said, 'You know Oprah, she had a show, you wanna fill up her shoes?' And I said, 'Yes, Gayle! I wanna fill up Oprah's shoes!'"

Watch the videos above to see Graham talk about her career, the industry and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.