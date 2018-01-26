Ashley Graham would love to have a talk show just like Oprah Winfrey did.

The stunning model talked to E! News about her career during an exclusive Revlon makeup demo on Thursday, where she did her own makeup using products like Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara and the Revlon Colorstay lip liner.

"In my career I've had to make bold moves along the way," Graham shared during the interview with us. "Now looking back on it, saying yes to the TED talk was a really big, bold move for me because I was frightened. It was my very first major public speaking event."

Graham also said that moving agencies was a major move for her career-wise as well.