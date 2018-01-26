Tune Into E! This Sunday for Everything 2018 Grammys: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive Award Show Coverage!
Ashley Graham would love to have a talk show just like Oprah Winfrey did.
The stunning model talked to E! News about her career during an exclusive Revlon makeup demo on Thursday, where she did her own makeup using products like Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara and the Revlon Colorstay lip liner.
"In my career I've had to make bold moves along the way," Graham shared during the interview with us. "Now looking back on it, saying yes to the TED talk was a really big, bold move for me because I was frightened. It was my very first major public speaking event."
Graham also said that moving agencies was a major move for her career-wise as well.
"Moving agencies was a big deal because I was agent-less for about six months and those were the agents who told me, 'You will never be on the covers and this is just not a place for curvy women in high fashion,''' Graham explained. "And to go into an agency that had never even handled curvy women was a whole new hurdle."
Graham has already accomplished so much in her career thus far, but she has many more goals she'd like to achieve in the years ahead...like having a talk show!
"You know what the Ashley Graham Show is coming! I've already had a couple of amazing offers, so it's in the works," Graham said. She later added, "Gayle King has turned into a great friend and she said, 'You know Oprah, she had a show, you wanna fill up her shoes?' And I said, 'Yes, Gayle! I wanna fill up Oprah's shoes!'"
