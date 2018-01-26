Usually Taryn Manning's public outbursts are reserved for her scenes as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in Orange is The New Black.

But at LAX on Wednesday, TMZ approached Manning about the $200 dress she wore to the 2018 SAG Awards last Sunday. The actress told the reporter to "shut up" after he complimented her, adding, "It's whack that the stylist didn't tell me [the price of the dress.]"

Despite expressing her appreciation for the gown's affordability, Taryn said, "I want to be in a superstar gown... The designer got a lot of press; she should pay me a lot of money."

In the aftermath of her comment, Manning sought forgiveness via Instagram last night.

"I first want to say I'm sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress," she wrote. "Let's be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I'm friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown. I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination."