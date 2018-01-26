January Jones Admits Being a Single Mom "Limits" Her Sex Life

As a single mother, January Jones knows firsthand the challenges of balancing dating and parenthood.

In a new interview with Violet Grey, The Last Man on Earth star admitted it can be difficult to find a little alone time.

"And it limits your sex life for sure, " Jones told the beauty brand. "Because you can't bring someone home when your kid's coming into the room. Honestly, my son turns up in the middle of the night and asks for a massage, and then I fall asleep. I imagine that's what marriage is like [laughs]?"

Even though the 40-year-old actress "cherishes" her alone time, she loves parenting her 6-year-old son Xander.

"Sometimes I think I'd be a great hermit," she said earlier in the interview. "But I love my time with him—soon he won't want to sleep in the bed at night, and I'll be crawling into his!"