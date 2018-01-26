Wendy Williams says she's "sick" of the #MeToo movement.

During her "Hot Topics" segment this week on The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host discussed everything from the #MuteRKelly movement against R. Kelly to the #MeToo movement.

"So there's a grassroot movement to remove R. Kelly's music…or remove R. Kelly from the music industry forever," Williams said during the segment. "What is this 10 years too late? Really?"

She continued, "Two Atlanta women are really upset that R. Kelly has had a career despite decades of troubling accusations…so they have now created a hashtag #MuteRKelly. It's not gonna work. Black people aren't really good at protesting. Not since the King march…it's not going to work."