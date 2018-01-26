Sofia Grace and Rosie are back on the Ellen DeGeneres Show again!

British cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland rose to fame in 2011 at ages 8 and 5 after a video of them performing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral. They then became even more famous when they appeared that year on Ellen DeGeneres' show, in what marked their first TV appearance. Ellen even arranged for them to meet Minaj on her program. The talk show host brought the girls back on her show several times since then.

On Friday, Ellen celebrated her 60th birthday and aired on her show a special video message Sophia Grace, now 14, and Rosie, now 11, had recorded for her.

"Look at them all grown up," the talk show host said.