Lady Gaga Performs Powerful and Heartbreaking Rendition of "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" During 2018 Grammys

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:56 PM

Lady Gaga, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Lady Gagabrought the room to tears! 

Lady Gaga always finds a way to bring the house down whenever she performs, and this year was no exception. The musician belted out her song "Joanne" which was dedicated to her father's late sister Joanne who died at the age of 19 from lupus. 

"This is for love and compassion. Even when you can't understand," the musician said before performing alongside co-writer Mark Ronson. After a few verses of "Joanne," she transitioned into her Grammy nominated track "Million Reasons." This year she had two nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons." 

Gaga tweeted about the emotional performance before the show and explained the importance of this performance for her. "After ten years with you I still get nervous about the Grammys," she tweeted. "But I know I have an angel with me. #Joanne." 

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

