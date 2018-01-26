Darren Aronofsky and Suki Waterhouse's Reps Shoot Down Dating Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Regina Simons, Megyn Kelly, Steven Seagal

Regina Simons Recalls Steven Seagal's Alleged Rape in 1993

January Jones, Nick Viall, The Late Late Show

January Jones Admits Being a Single Mom "Limits" Her Sex Life

Darren Aronofsky, Suki Waterhouse

$150 per

Has Darren Aronofsky moved on with Suki Waterhouse? Not so fast!

Two months after the mother! director and Jennifer Lawrence called it quits, Aronofsky was spotted out and about with the 26-year-old British model and actress, sparking questions over the nature of their hangout. Earlier in the week, the two were photographed on a stroll together in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival before stopping for a bite to eat. 

As is the nature of Hollywood, the sighting spawned reports insinuating the two are romantically linked, but both of their reps have since shot down such claims. 

Watch

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

"They are not dating nor are they together," Waterhouse's rep told E! News. As for the director's side, Aronofsky's rep told E! News, "It's true that they hung out in Sundance, but there's absolutely no truth to a romance."

As a source further reiterated, "They are friends and hang out. They are not dating."

Meanwhile, he called it quits with his film's leading lady in late November following a year of low-key dating. "It was amicable and they are still friends," a source told E! News at the time. 

As for Waterhouse, she was most recently linked to fellow actor Diego Luna, whom she was seen smooching in January 2017 and walking with as recently as July as of last year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Suki Waterhouse , Darren Aronofsky , Rumors , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.