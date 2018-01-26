Jennifer Lawrence Inspires Teen Activists During Surprise Visit at Ohio High School: ''This Is Your Time''

by Amanda Rothenberg | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 10:37 AM

At just 27 years old, Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. But even with her busy production schedule and over 100 award wins, she still finds time to focus on her other passion...

Politics.

On Thursday morning, Lawrence visited a government class at Ohio's Cleveland Heights High School. In collaboration with Represent.US, a grassroots organization, the Mother! star spoke to a group of juniors and seniors about fixing democracy. Other board members of Represent.US include: Adam McKay, director of The Big Short, and David O. Russell, who directed Lawrence in American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

Needless to say, the students who were able to attend the discussion were inspired.

Senior Londyn Crenshaw was awed at "how informed" Lawrence was about politics.

"It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues," Crenshaw said. "When she said, 'This is your time,' that really made me think. I have been involved in my community and will continue to be involved in grassroots activism because it's important."

Lawrence made a second stop while she was in Ohio to eat lunch at a local eatery, TownHall, where she snapped a photo with the female servers in the restaurant. The restaurant shared the photo on their Instagram page.

Thank you #JenniferLawrence for coming by for lunch! #TownHallorNowhere

A post shared by TOWNHALL (@townhallohc) on

This past weekend, Lawrence took her political prowess to the Women's March in Los Angeles. She posed with Cameron Diaz and Adele, holding a handmade sign that read, "A Woman's Place is in the Revolution." Her caption on Facebook described what empowers her:

"I stand in solidarity for
Women's rights
Equal pay
DACA
CHIP"

Through her political activism and powerful movie roles, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Continue serving as an inspiration, J. Law!

