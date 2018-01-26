Ed Sheeran's Fiancée Cherry Seaborn Flashes Engagement Ring

Bling alert!

Ed Sheeran's fiancée and longtime partner Cherry Seaborn was recently photographed in London wearing her new sparkling engagement ring.

The 26-year-old singer had announced last Saturday that the two were engaged and that he had proposed to her in December just before the New Year.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 24, have been dating for about three years. They met in high school in their native U.K. She later attended Duke University in North Carolina, where she also played hockey and helped the college reach the NCAA championship match. She later played for the Wimbledon Hockey Club back home in England, and also worked as a financial consultant.