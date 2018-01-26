Charmed could be coming back to TV, but without the original Halliwell sisters—and one of them isn't exactly happy with The CW's latest attempts at rebooting the magical drama.

Despite saying, "We wish them well," Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter to discuss CW's newest stab at bringing back the fan-favorite show that ran for eight seasons on The WB.

"Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work," Combs tweeted. "Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."